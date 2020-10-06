 Skip to main content
Another Wisconsin prison has massive COVID-19 outbreak; more than 300 cases reported
Another Wisconsin prison has massive COVID-19 outbreak; more than 300 cases reported

Oshkosh Correctional Institution

Oshkosh Correctional Institution had more than 300 active COVID-19 cases among inmates as of Monday. 

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

In another massive COVID-19 outbreak in a Wisconsin prison, Oshkosh Correctional Institution had more than 300 active cases among inmates Monday, the state Department of Corrections reported. 

The huge surge in cases comes as Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution also on Monday had 437 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates — the largest outbreak at a Wisconsin prison yet. 

Oshkosh Correctional, which has a large number of elderly inmates, is Wisconsin's most populous prison with 1,964 prisoners as of Friday. On Monday, DOC reported that the medium-security had 341 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners. 

Among DOC staff, 37 employees at Oshkosh Correctional have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Monday. 

Across all of DOC's adult institutions, more than 900 inmates and 150 staff had active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. 

DOC's policy is for infected prisoners to be isolated and medically cared for, and exposed inmates to be quarantined. Infected staff are directed to stay home and self-quarantine. 

