Another vehicle stolen after being left running unattended, Madison police say

For the second time in the past week, a vehicle was stolen after a driver left it running unattended, Madison police reported.

A man reported that his vehicle was stolen after he left it running while he went inside a restaurant at West Towne Mall around 9 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Fryer offered another “reminder to never leave your vehicle running unattended. With the extreme cold returning, we are really trying to get the message out there that thieves target unattended running vehicles.”

The forecast for the Madison area features much colder air moving in after a few inches of snow falls on Saturday.

A car left running and unattended was stolen from a driveway on the 4000 block of Stein Avenue about 7:20 a.m. on Saturday. It was later recovered.