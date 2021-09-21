Another pedestrian killed by vehicle in crash on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say

Another pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on East Washington Avenue in a crash Monday night, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the vehicle-pedestrian crash on East Washington near Lien Road, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
The adult male pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Gibson said.
The adult driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, Gibson said.
The investigation is continuing, Gibson said, and no identities or additional details were released.
There now have been six pedestrians killed in the East Washington Avenue/Highway 151 corridor in Madison this year, and the spree earlier led the city to crack down on speeding on the street and prompted dozens to call for more street safety measures.
Since reckless driving, speeding and drag racing on East Washington Avenue ratcheted up last year, the city has tried to improve safety. The speed limit was reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph from Pinckney to Baldwin streets and 35 mph to 30 mph from Baldwin to Marquette streets. The number of travel lanes has also been temporarily reduced during certain days and hours, and higher-visibility crosswalks have been installed.
Thirty-five people have died in traffic crashes this year in Dane County, already exceeding the death toll for all of 2020 and continuing a trend of increased fatalities on the road, according to a report released Tuesday.