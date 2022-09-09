Another gas station targeted in attempted burglary on East Side, Madison police say

A gas station was targeted again in an attempted burglary on the East Side early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 4:15 a.m. Friday, police were sent to the Mobile station at 605 Cottage Grove Road for an alarm and found broken glass in a window of the station, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers worked with employees who came to the station and determined that no one got into the business and nothing was taken, Lisko said.

This was at least the fifth gas station in recent days to be burglarized or where there was an attempted burglary, Lisko said, adding that digital and physical evidence from the crimes is being investigated.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.