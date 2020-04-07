Another deputy, another inmate test positive for COVID-19, Dane County authorities say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another deputy and another inmate have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Dane County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy, who last worked in the jail on Thursday, is the fifth to test positive, Dane County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

The 27-year-old deputy is in isolation and recovering at his home, as are the other four deputies who tested positive, Schaffer said.

The inmate, who tested positive on Sunday, was released and is recovering at home, Schaffer said.

He is the third inmate at the jail to test positive for the new coronavirus, after two others were announced to have tested positive last month.

Schaffer said one of the two previous inmates was released, while the other has recovered and is still in the jail.