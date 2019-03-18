Criminal charges may be sought against people suspected of anonymously making allegations of misconduct, found to be false, about a New Glarus police lieutenant earlier this year.
Green County District Attorney Craig Nolen wrote in a statement issued Monday that last week, Monroe police and the state Department of Justice executed search warrants at two homes and against two people who were believed to have been involved in spreading allegations about New Glarus Police Lt. Jeff Sturdevant in an email blast to media and police on Jan. 16.
Nolen said that by request of the New Glarus Police Department, the Green County Sheriff's Office and his office, the city of Monroe Police Department investigated the allegations made in the email, interviewing everyone named in the email, along with any victims of alleged misconduct and witnesses to those alleged acts.
"As district attorney, I reviewed the reports prepared by the city of Monroe Police Department and determined that the allegations contained in the email were unfounded," Nolen wrote. "I do not believe that it was necessary to send such reports to an outside prosecuting agency for their review, as the alleged victims and witnesses were unable to substantiate any behavior warranting review by an outside agency."
Separately, Nolen wrote, an internal investigation by the New Glarus Police Department cleared Sturdevant of any alleged wrongdoing. That investigation was also reviewed by the village attorney and the village board.
Sturdevant was initially placed on restricted duty while the matter was investigated and was returned to full duty on Feb. 6. He is also a part-time deputy with the Green County Sheriff's Office, which placed him on leave during the investigation.
Sturdevant, reached at the police department, declined to talk about the matter Monday.
Monroe detectives shifted their investigation to finding the email's author. The search warrants were executed Thursday. Lafayette County District Attorney Jenna Gill has agreed to act as special prosecutor and review any potential charges against the two people who were the subjects of the search warrants.
Nolen said potential charges could include defamation and giving false information for publication. According to state statutes, both charges are misdemeanors that carry up to nine months in jail.
Nolen told the State Journal that no arrests have been made and that the investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing. The results of that investigation will be sent to Gill for a charging decision once it is finished.
Nolen said that in the meantime neither person is being named because "at this stage they are merely suspects."