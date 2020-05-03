Anheuser-Busch wins latest court round of beer ad wars against Molson Coors

The appeals court said it was up to consumers to decide what is best.

“By choosing a word such as ‘ingredients’ with multiple potential meanings, Molson Coors brought this problem on itself,” the appeals court said. “It is enough for us to hold that it is not ‘false or misleading’ for a seller to say or imply, of a business rival, something that the rival says about itself.”

Whether that “something” is good or bad “is for consumers rather than the judiciary to decide,” the court said.

Anheuser-Busch said in a statement that it was pleased with the decision.

“We have said since the beginning that this lawsuit brought by Molson Coors is baseless," the company said. "Right now our focus is on supporting our employees, our communities, and our business partners during this unprecedented crisis.”

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said the brewer was disappointed with the ruling.

“We are exploring our options to continue holding Anheuser-Busch accountable," he said.

Ironically, Anheuser-Busch, which is owned by Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, brews some of its beers — including Natural Light, Busch Light and Rolling Rock — with corn syrup. Molson Coors brews many of its beers without corn syrup, including Blue Moon Belgian White and Pilsner Urquell.