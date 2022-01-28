Angry driver stops to throw dumbbell at man walking his dog, Madison police say

A man told police he was walking his dog on the South Side Thursday evening when a stranger pulled over and threw a dumbbell at him, according to Madison police.

Officers responded to the incident around 6:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Waunona Way, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. Police are looking for the driver.

The man was walking on the side of the road against traffic with a flashlight because there are no sidewalks in the area, Fryer said.

The driver was angry about the flashlight shining at his car, and pulled up next to the man, Fryer said. The driver swung a dumbbell at the man, hitting him on the back, the man told police. He had tried to jump out of the way, but was unsuccessful.

Police are investigating the incident as a battery, Fryer said.

