 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Angry driver stops to throw dumbbell at man walking his dog, Madison police say

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man told police he was walking his dog on the South Side Thursday evening when a stranger pulled over and threw a dumbbell at him, according to Madison police. 

Officers responded to the incident around 6:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Waunona Way, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. Police are looking for the driver. 

A home security company called Boundary allows homeowners to hire a burglar to test their home security. The consultation involves the felon explaining how they would gain entry to the owner's home. The ex-burglar will also offer the homeowner tips on how to improve their security against potential robbers. "Most of us don’t have the mindset of a burglar and, therefore wouldn’t spot half of the places they might be able to gain access to in our homes," Robin Knox, CEO Of Boundary. The company’s employees include people who had been burgling homes for up to 12 years. Boundary are looking to expand the service after receiving large amounts of interest. The company are currently hiring burglars with at least one conviction and have knowledge of domestic burglaries.

The man was walking on the side of the road against traffic with a flashlight because there are no sidewalks in the area, Fryer said.

The driver was angry about the flashlight shining at his car, and pulled up next to the man, Fryer said. The driver swung a dumbbell at the man, hitting him on the back, the man told police. He had tried to jump out of the way, but was unsuccessful. 

Police are investigating the incident as a battery, Fryer said. 

Brittany Zimmermann homicide: Read the original reports

The Brittany Zimmermann murder case has taken many turns over the years, culminating in the recent arrest of someone police had questioned 12 years earlier. Here's a look back at Zimmermann's story from our archives.

Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann
Crime
breaking

Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

David A. Kahl, 53, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Zimmermann family still seeking killer

Zimmermann family still seeking killer

  • Sandy Cullen
  • 0

The parents of slain UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann are renewing their plea for help in solving her 2008 murder while urging participa…

Burglars: No fourth man was involved

  • Sandy Cullen
  • 0

Two of the three young men who burglarized a Madison bar in 2008 said detectives told them forensic evidence shows there was a fourth burglar …

Brittany Zimmermann family, Dane County settle lawsuit

Brittany Zimmermann family, Dane County settle lawsuit

  • ED TRELEVEN | | 608-252-6134

The family of slain UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has settled its lawsuit against Dane County with an agreement by the county to contribute to the family's reward fund and pay some attorney fees.

Unsolved, but not forgotten

Unsolved, but not forgotten

  • Sandy Cullen
  • 0

Someone knows who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in her West Doty Street apartment two years ago.

One year later: 911 changes, but Brittany Zimmermann's killer is still unknown

  • By MATTHEW DeFOUR and SANDY CULLEN Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A lot has changed since Brittany Zimmermann was found slain in her Downtown Madison apartment a year ago Thursday.

Madison officials release edited 911 tape in Zimmermann case

Madison officials release edited 911 tape in Zimmermann case

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A heavily edited recording of the 911 call from Brittany Zimmermann's fiance after he found her stabbed to death was released Friday on the or…

Scream 'didn't register' as such

Scream 'didn't register' as such

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The 911 operator who answered the call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone told her supervisor she heard background noise and voices, but th…

Screams, struggle audible on 911 call

Screams, struggle audible on 911 call

  • ED TRELEVEN AND SANDY CULLEN Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The notorious 911 call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone the day she died carried the sounds of a woman's screams and a struggle, accordin…

Life without Brittany described as pure hell

Life without Brittany described as pure hell

  • Sandy Cullen
  • 0

MARSHFIELD -- Brilliant flashes of autumn leaves light up the landscape and attest to the change of seasons in this central Wisconsin city. Bu…

Bogus info from call center cost police time

  • PATRICIA SIMMS 608-252-6492
  • 0

Madison police spent two weeks pursuing a bogus lead in the investigation into Brittany Zimmermann's slaying because of bad information from t…

Zimmermann 911 call was mishandled, director says

  • PATRICIA SIMMS and MATTHEW DeFOUR Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Dane County's 911 Center director admitted late Thursday that his agency made a mistake in fumbling a call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell pho…

Police: Killer broke into apartment

Police: Killer broke into apartment

  • Sandy Cullen
  • 0

Brittany Zimmermann's killer broke through a door to get into her apartment before killing her, police confirmed Thursday.

Spirited girl had clear career goals

Spirited girl had clear career goals

  • MELANIE CONKLIN - Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As a freshman in high school, Brittany Zimmermann already knew she wanted to attend UW-Madison and study to be a physician.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics