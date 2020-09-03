Angry about food delay, man robs South Side eatery, batters employee, Madison police say

Angry about how long it was taking to prepare food he ordered, a man demanded his money back from an eatery at South Side gas station, and that turned into a robbery and battery of an employee Saturday afternoon, Madison police reported.
In the incident shortly after 1 p.m., the customer got angry when the employee of King of Falafel inside the Amstar, 1129 S. Park St., told him there would be no refund as his order was already cooking, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The customer then turned into a robber when he reached over the counter and grabbed a handful of cash from the till before fleeing out the door with the employee behind him, DeSpain said.
The two fought in the parking lot and the employee told police he was struck in the head several times and thought he briefly lost consciousness, while the robber got in a car and took off, DeSpain said.
Unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake top recent notable crimes
See video of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Madison protesters light dumpster fires, smash windows on Capitol Square; police bring out tear gas
Madison protest leader arrested for allegedly taking sledgehammer to police memorial
Update: Antioch police announce 17-year-old arrested in shooting
Agitators spark destruction Downtown after Madison's Black leaders, activists try for peace
Clashes, fires continue for second night in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake
2 killed, 1 injured in gunfire as Kenosha protesters clash with armed citizens
Lawyer: Jacob Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting
Antioch teen taken into custody for shooting deaths in Kenosha Tuesday
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.