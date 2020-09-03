Angry about food delay, man robs South Side eatery, batters employee, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Angry about how long it was taking to prepare food he ordered, a man demanded his money back from an eatery at South Side gas station, and that turned into a robbery and battery of an employee Saturday afternoon, Madison police reported.

In the incident shortly after 1 p.m., the customer got angry when the employee of King of Falafel inside the Amstar, 1129 S. Park St., told him there would be no refund as his order was already cooking, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The customer then turned into a robber when he reached over the counter and grabbed a handful of cash from the till before fleeing out the door with the employee behind him, DeSpain said.

The two fought in the parking lot and the employee told police he was struck in the head several times and thought he briefly lost consciousness, while the robber got in a car and took off, DeSpain said.

