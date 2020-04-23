American Girl astronaut doll draws lawsuit from astronomer claiming likeness was stolen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From the purple streak in her hair to the holographic shoes she wears, a Chicago astronomer says Middleton-based doll maker American Girl stole her likeness and adapted her name to create a popular astronaut doll.

Lucianne M. Walkowicz, a TED senior fellow at the Adler Planetarium who has spent much of her career with NASA's Kepler mission, is asking in a lawsuit filed late Wednesday that American Girl and its parent company, Mattel, stop selling the Luciana Vega doll, which first appeared in 2018. The doll is described on American Girl's website as "an aspiring astronaut ready to take the next giant leap to Mars."

According to the trademark lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Madison, Walkowicz has lectured extensively on Mars exploration and done "considerable research" with the Kepler mission on the constellation Lyra, which contains Vega as its brightest star. Walkowicz has often discussed Vega, the lawsuit states. Using the Kepler space telescope, the mission explored the galaxy outside the Earth's solar system searching for planets potentially capable of supporting life. It ended in 2018.