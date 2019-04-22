Try 3 months for $3
Iowa County squad

A Southwest Health ambulance transporting a patient to a Madison hospital rolled over in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, with a paramedic in the ambulance injured in the crash.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Highway 18/151 near the Highway H overpass in Ridgeway, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency medical personnel from Ridgeway, Dodgeville and Barneveld responded to the crash.

The patient being taken to Madison continued on in a Barneveld Rescue Squad ambulance and the paramedic injured in the crash went to the hospital via the Dodgeville EMS ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

