Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Milwaukee boy

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 3-month-old Milwaukee boy.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white two-piece sweat suit, according to the Amber Alert issued by the state Department of Justice.

Anthony was described as Black, 2 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 12 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI said in a tweet that a suspect in the case was Vonaisha Washington, 15. She was reported found later, but Anthony remains missing.

Authorities ask anyone with any information regarding Anthony to call 911 or 414-935-7405.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.