 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical

Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Milwaukee boy

Anthony L. Crudup Jr., Amber Alert

Anthony L. Crudup Jr.

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 3-month-old Milwaukee boy.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white two-piece sweat suit, according to the Amber Alert issued by the state Department of Justice.

Anthony was described as Black, 2 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 12 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI said in a tweet that a suspect in the case was Vonaisha Washington, 15. She was reported found later, but Anthony remains missing.

Authorities ask anyone with any information regarding Anthony to call 911 or 414-935-7405.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics