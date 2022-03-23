Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Milwaukee boy

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 3-month-old Milwaukee boy.
Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white two-piece sweat suit, according to the Amber Alert issued by the state Department of Justice.
Anthony was described as Black, 2 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 12 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The FBI said in a tweet that a suspect in the case was Vonaisha Washington, 15. She was reported found later, but Anthony remains missing.
Authorities ask anyone with any information regarding Anthony to call 911 or 414-935-7405.