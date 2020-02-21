Altoona school superintendent's sex trafficking arrest connected to North Carolina case

When asked why the federal agency that oversees immigration was involved in the case, Pfluger said that is because ICE’s investigators conduct child pornography cases.

Morning arrest

Officers from four law enforcement agencies were staked out Thursday morning along 10th Street in Altoona, waiting for Peggs on his usual route to work to the school district’s offices.

In addition to Altoona police officers, there were people from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the investigative branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken.

After a 5 a.m. briefing to coordinate how the arrest would go, the multi-agency team took their places. Just before 7 a.m., they spotted Peggs’ car and did a traffic stop. From there he was taken to the sheriff’s office where officers spoke to him before he was driven to Madison for his initial appearance Thursday afternoon in a federal courtroom.

Bakken became aware last Friday of an open investigation the state Division of Criminal Investigation had that involved Altoona, but said she didn’t know details of it until the indictment against Peggs was unsealed Thursday morning.