Allegedly intoxicated 17-year-old runs red light, causing chain-reaction crash

A 17-year-old boy ran a red light on Madison's East Side, causing a five-vehicle crash that left three hospitalized Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Witnesses estimated that the car was speeding at about 60 mph when it blew through the intersection of Milwaukee Street and South Fair Oaks Avenue, T-boning one vehicle and starting a chain-reaction crash involving three others, according to Madison police.

The driver reportedly "crawled out of the wreckage and retrieved something from the passenger side of the vehicle" before running behind a nearby home, police said. A search dog led officers to a loaded handgun hidden in the bushes, and they found a backpack with drugs in it in the car.

The driver denied driving the car, police said. He was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine and cannabis.

The driver and a passenger in his vehicle were both "significantly hurt" in the crash and taken to the hospital, police said.