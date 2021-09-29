Alleged shooter in fatal shooting won't be charged; DA cites self defense

Update: In a statement, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said his office has declined to charge Doyle Jay Reifert in this incident.
"Based on the investigation by the City of Madison Police Department since the incident was reported, I believe the portion of Wisconsin’s self-defense statute contained in Wis. Stat. § 939.48(1m) [commonly referred to as the Castle Doctrine] likely applies in this case," Ozanne said in a statement.
"At this point, the evidence suggests that Mr. Reifert was inside of his rented room when the deceased individual forcibly and unlawfully entered. While inside of Mr. Reifert’s rented room, the deceased person allegedly refused to leave and took an aggressive stance toward Mr. Reifert. Because I have concluded that Wis. Stat. § 939.48(1m) applies to this situation, the law does not permit me to consider whether Mr. Reifert had an ability to flee or retreat from this situation and I am required to presume that Mr. Reifert reasonably believed the force used was necessary."
A man shot and killed Monday night was identified Wednesday by his daughter as 52-year-old Brian R. Swan, and an official with the Dane County District Attorney's office said the 59-year-old man accused in the shooting has not been charged and will be released from custody.
Swan's daughter, Amanda Jarman, of Oxford, said her father was killed inside a home where he was renting a room on Harley Drive on Madison's Southwest Side.
Doyle Jay Reifert, one of Swan's roommates, according to Jarman, was booked into the county jail early Tuesday morning on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
But in an email sent to one of Swan's relatives Wednesday morning, Julie Foley, the DA's office crime response program manager, said, "he will not be charged today and will be released from custody sometime after 1 p.m."
The subject of the email is a link to the state law allowing for use of deadly force in the case of self defense. The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Madison police responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Harley Drive. Emergency responders found Swan at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Police Chief Shon Barnes said Monday night that multiple people inside and outside a residence in the area were interviewed by police, although it was unclear where the shooting took place. Barnes said officers conducted a neighborhood canvas and found no one else with injuries.
Police and the Dane County Medical Examiner's office have yet to identify Swan or detail the shooting, but Jarman said her father and Reifert were among the people renting rooms at the home owned by David Martin. She said her father was intoxicated the evening he was killed but that he wasn't a violent person and she was dubious of any possible self-defense claim made by Reifert.
She said authorities are asserting her father was "belligerent, that this was a poor old man (Reifert) cowering in self-defense."
She said Martin was seeking a restraining order against Reifert, and in a brief interview with the Wisconsin State Journal on Wednesday, Martin said he was on his way to seek a restraining order.
This story will be updated.