A man exposing himself at a health clinic on the Near West Side was arrested later in the day on Thursday, police saying he's been arrested at least a dozen times before for the same type of offense.
Javonte Adams, 29, no permanent address, was taken into custody on a tentative charge of lewd and lascivious behavior-exposure, Madison police said.
The incident took place at the UW Health Clinic, 1 S. Park St., at about 1 p.m. Thursday.
Adams allegedly was staring at a 31-year-old woman in the clinic while he exposed himself.
"The crime brought back flashbacks and bad memories (for her), as she is a past victim of sexual abuse," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
She told police a sweaty man with a "weird smile on his face" began staring at her while committing the lewd act.
"Security staff shared surveillance images of the suspect with responding officers, and they immediately knew who the man was, as they have arrested him multiple times in the past," DeSpain said.
Woods left the clinic before police arrived, but he was seen on Downtown surveillance cameras in real time and was arrested while riding a bicycle in the 100 block of West Mifflin Street.