Alleged serial burglar stole money from store customer who fell unconscious, Madison police say

An alleged serial burglar was arrested for stealing money from a store customer who had fallen unconscious after using an ATM, Madison police reported.

At about 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 9, an officer was sent to Kwik Trip, 3528 E. Washington Ave., to take a statement from a worker who reported the incident that began when the customer had a “significant medical event” after withdrawing money from an ATM, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

While the customer was unconscious and bleeding on the ground and being attended to by Kwik Trip employees and Good Samaritan customers, a man who pretended to be aiding the customer actually was collecting the customer’s scattered cash before fleeing the scene, Fryer said.

The customer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later gave a statement to a detective, Fryer said.

The man who stole his money, Michael S. Pisano, was quickly identified through store surveillance, Fryer said.

Pisano, who was out on bail for a series of commercial burglaries, was arrested on Wednesday on tentative charges of theft from a person and numerous charges of felony bail jumping, Fryer said.