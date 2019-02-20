...WINTRY MIX TODAY...
.FREEZING DRIZZLE AND A LITTLE FREEZING RAIN WAS REPORTED ACROSS
MUCH OF FAR SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN AT MID DAY. THIS
FREEZING PRECIPITATION MIXES WITH OR CHANGES OVER TO ALL SNOW
NORTH AND WEST OF MADISON AND MILWAUKEE. LOOK FOR THE
PRECIPITATION TO DIMINISH FROM SOUTH TO NORTH BY MID TO LATE
AFTERNOON.
TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMB INTO THE LOWER AND MID 30S TODAY, SO MOST
MAJOR ROADS WILL RESPOND TO THE USUAL TREATMENTS. ADDITIONALLY,
DESPITE THE CLOUDS, MID TO LATE FEBRUARY SUNSHINE WILL HELP TO
MELT SOME OF THE ACCUMULATIONS ON THE ROAD SURFACE. HOWEVER, MORE
SECONDARY ROADS, SHADED AREAS, SIDEWALKS AND UNTREATED SURFACES
WILL BECOME VERY SLIPPERY, SO BE CAREFUL IF OUT AND ABOUT TODAY
INTO THIS EVENING.
STRONG EASTERLY WINDS WILL CAUSE DRIFTING SNOW WHERE IT REMAINS
DRY ENOUGH TO BLOW AROUND. NORTH/SOUTH ROADS WILL SEE THE MOST
IMPACT FROM THE DRIFTING.
ANY ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM ZERO DOWN
TOWARD RACINE AND KENOSHA, TO ANOTHER INCH OR SO TOWARD THE
WISCONSIN DELLS.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...A MIXTURE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SNOW. THE BEST CHANCE
FOR FREEZING PRECIPITATION WILL BE SOUTH AND EAST OF MADISON.
ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION WILL BE AROUND 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH
THE HIGHER AMOUNTS WEST AND NORTH OF MADISON, MUCH LOWER TO THE
SOUTH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE AND
POSSIBLY THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR
FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY
ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
An alleged drug dealer was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in Madison, with the suspect facing multiple charges involving heroin, cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs.
Quavell Mayo, 25, was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Tuesday at his home in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, Madison police said.
He was tentatively charged with five counts of delivery of cocaine, two counts of delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and possession with intent to deliver Schedule 4 prescription pills.
The investigation was conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.
"Detectives confiscated heroin, cocaine base, marijuana, prescription pills, money, cell phones, digital scales, drug packaging and documents," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The Madison Police SWAT team and gang unit assisted in the serving of the search warrant at the Moorland Road residence.
'Everyone is going to die!' drunken bus rider said before knocking out man's tooth, Madison police say
Madison man charged with reckless homicide for Park Street overdose death
Sweet-talking thief arrested in Monroe, allegedly talked his way into cash, authorities say
Man banned from Downtown street arrested again, Madison police say
Invited in out of the cold, homeless man was subsequently beaten, Madison police say
Woman shot in Clinton, suspect arrested, police say
Auto theft suspect now facing burglary charges, Madison police say
Madison man arrested for alleged 7th drunken driving offense, police say
North Freedom man arrested for alleged 10th OWI
Probation and jail ordered for Madison man connected to 2017 homicide of woman
Madison man charged with sexually exploiting teen girl ordered to remain in jail, judge finds probable cause
We know it's hard to keep with every piece of information that comes out. That's why we've made it easy for you to keep up with all of our #Badgers sports coverage with our daily BadgerBeat newsletter, featuring work from Tom Oates, Jason Galloway, Jim Polzin, Dennis Punzel, Michael P. King …