An alleged drug dealer was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in Madison, with the suspect facing multiple charges involving heroin, cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs.

Quavell Mayo, 25, was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Tuesday at his home in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, Madison police said.

He was tentatively charged with five counts of delivery of cocaine, two counts of delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and possession with intent to deliver Schedule 4 prescription pills.

The investigation was conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

"Detectives confiscated heroin, cocaine base, marijuana, prescription pills, money, cell phones, digital scales, drug packaging and documents," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The Madison Police SWAT team and gang unit assisted in the serving of the search warrant at the Moorland Road residence.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

