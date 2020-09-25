Alleged Kenosha protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse faces extradition hearing in Illinois

Rittenhouse, who has been in custody in Illinois since his arrest, appears to have few options to fight the extradition.

His lawyers could argue that he’s mentally unfit and isn’t cooperating with them, which could delay the process, said David Erickson, a former Illinois judge and prosecutor who isn't connected to the case.

“A prosecutor has to show that a crime was committed in the state of Wisconsin and, more likely than not, this is the guy,” he said.

Cheryl T. Bormann, a Chicago-area defense lawyer who’s also not involved in the case, said fighting extradition is a “losing proposition” and that Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence has no role in whether Illinois will honor Wisconsin’s request.

“The only real defense to extradition would be that Kyle Rittenhouse is not Kyle Rittenhouse. In other words, his lawyer would have to show that they got the wrong guy,” Bormann said.