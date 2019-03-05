A Madison woman arrested for her alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense early Tuesday morning told deputies she didn't know they were trying to get her to pull over.
Jeanne Gebhardt, 58, was taken to jail at about 12:15 a.m. after she eventually stopped, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on the Beltline near John Nolen Drive in Madison, but Gephardt didn't stop until she was on Highway 18/151 at Highway PB in the town of Verona.
"The driver initially failed to stop for deputies as she did not realize they were trying to stop her," the release said.