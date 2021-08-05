Alleged infant abduction leads to standoff, 3 arrests in Columbia County

RIO — Three people were arrested Thursday after a police standoff in connection with an alleged infant abduction that triggered a statewide Amber Alert, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

Haley Nichole Pelot, 28, and Nicholas Shawn Hope, 36, both of Wisconsin Rapids, were taken into custody on outstanding warrants for violating terms of their probation. Sonja Lynn Lawless, 32, of Rio, was also arrested on a tentative charge of harboring/aiding a felon.

They were arrested in Rio in Columbia County after police located a vehicle that had been the subject of a statewide Amber Alert for a 2-month-old infant who had been taken by a woman who did not have custodial rights.

The vehicle was spotted in Columbia County and a police search found the vehicle spray painted, with the license plates removed, different license plates attached and other types of disguise, the sheriff's office said.

A search of apartments and residences in the area of the vehicle found the suspects and infant in an apartment. However, the suspects were not cooperative and would not exit the apartment, the sheriff's office said.