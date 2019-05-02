Try 3 months for $3
An intoxicated Reedsburg man stopped by a Sauk County deputy Wednesday night drove off from the traffic stop before crashing into a ditch, injuring his elderly mother.

Jason Gerike, 46, was taken into custody in the town of Delton, while his mother, Nancy Gerike, 70, Reedsburg, was taken to an area hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was tentatively charged with an alleged sixth operating while intoxicated offense, eluding an officer and deviating from a traffic lane.

Gerike was stopped by the deputy around 8:30 p.m. after calls came in about an older SUV crossing the center line on Highway 33 near Coonbluff Road.

"A short time later, a deputy observed the same vehicle traveling northbound on Highway BD near Highway 33, and conducted a traffic stop at Whitetail Crossing Gas Station," said Sheriff Chip Meister.

After talking with Gerike, the deputy had reason to believe he was drunk, but when he walked back to the squad car, Gerike drove off.

"The deputy pursued the vehicle which continued north on BD before going west on Fern Dell Road, crashing into a ditch at the South Avenue intersection," Meister said.

Gerike refused medical attention.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lake Delton Police Department, the State Patrol and Delton EMS.

