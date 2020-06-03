Alleged drunken driver crashes into wall at Bascom Hill on UW-Madison campus

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A drunken driver was arrested Tuesday night after driving at speeds of 50 mph to 60 mph through a Downtown Madison pedestrian mall before crashing into a retaining wall on the UW-Madison campus, police said.

Juan B. Cardenas, whose age and city of residence were not provided by Madison police, was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated, recklessly endangering safety and failure to obey a traffic signal after the incident at around 10:15 p.m. in the 700 block of State Street, where vehicles are prohibited.