Alleged drunken driver crashes into wall at Bascom Hill on UW-Madison campus
Alleged drunken driver crashes into wall at Bascom Hill on UW-Madison campus

A drunken driver was arrested Tuesday night after driving at speeds of 50 mph to 60 mph through a Downtown Madison pedestrian mall before crashing into a retaining wall on the UW-Madison campus, police said.

Juan B. Cardenas, whose age and city of residence were not provided by Madison police, was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated, recklessly endangering safety and failure to obey a traffic signal after the incident at around 10:15 p.m. in the 700 block of State Street, where vehicles are prohibited.

Cardenas crashed into a wall fronting Bascom Hill at North Park Street, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

