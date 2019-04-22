A Madison man allegedly driving while intoxicated is facing multiple charges after crashing his car into another car, construction barrels, signs and finally a building before being taken into custody.
Quentin Spears Sr., 30, was arrested at about 2 a.m. Saturday after fleeing his crashed car, running from police, tripping over a sidewalk and falling down, allegedly struggling with officers as he was arrested, Madison police said.
Tentative charges include hit and run, fleeing/eluding police, third offense operating while intoxicated, resisting/obstructing and operating while revoked.
Officers came upon a crash scene at the intersection of West Gorham Street and Wisconsin Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Saturday.
"An intoxicated driver had just run a red light," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He collided with another car that had the green light while crossing Wisconsin Avenue."
Two people in the struck car were injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Spears drove away from the crash, dragging a bumper hanging from his car.
"Madison officers briefly pursued him before shutting down red lights and sirens for safety reasons," DeSpain said.
Spears kept driving east on East Johnson Street, reaching speeds of 60 to 70 mph, going on the wrong side of the street near Tenney Park, in a road construction zone.
"He hit several construction barrels and signs, and nearly struck an oncoming pickup truck," DeSpain said. "He then went off the road and hit a building at 312 N. Third St."
Madison and Maple Bluff officers chased after Spears when he fled from the car, with a Madison officer about to tackle him when he tripped on the sidewalk, fell to the ground and was arrested.
