Try 3 months for $3

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested after she crashed her car on John Nolen Drive early Tuesday morning, the woman and a 10-year-old child leaving the scene while the thoroughfare was shut down for about four hours.

Joanna Phillips of Cottage Grove was tentatively charged with operating under the influence - third offense, and OWI with a minor in the car, causing injury, Madison police said.

The crash happened at about 3:10 a.m. in the outbound (southbound) lanes of John Nolen Drive, near North Shore Drive.

The woman and child were picked up by a private party before police arrived and were taken to the hospital, with the girl sustaining serious injuries. Phillips sustained minor injuries.

"An eyewitness said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and appeared to have been racing a second vehicle," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Phillips lost control of her car near North Shore Drive with the car rolling over several times, taking out a light pole in the middle of the causeway going over Monona Bay.

"The crash left a large debris field in both the outbound and inbound lanes, causing John Nolen to be shut down to around 7 a.m.," DeSpain said.

Since police and EMS didn't know where the driver or others who might have been in the car ended up, a large search started in the area, including the nearby shore lines, with a police dog brought in to help.

"This was prior to learning the driver and passenger had been taken to a hospital," DeSpain said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.