A 33-year-old woman has been arrested after she crashed her car on John Nolen Drive early Tuesday morning, the woman and a 10-year-old child leaving the scene while the thoroughfare was shut down for about four hours.
Joanna Phillips of Cottage Grove was tentatively charged with operating under the influence - third offense, and OWI with a minor in the car, causing injury, Madison police said.
The crash happened at about 3:10 a.m. in the outbound (southbound) lanes of John Nolen Drive, near North Shore Drive.
The woman and child were picked up by a private party before police arrived and were taken to the hospital, with the girl sustaining serious injuries. Phillips sustained minor injuries.
"An eyewitness said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and appeared to have been racing a second vehicle," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Phillips lost control of her car near North Shore Drive with the car rolling over several times, taking out a light pole in the middle of the causeway going over Monona Bay.
"The crash left a large debris field in both the outbound and inbound lanes, causing John Nolen to be shut down to around 7 a.m.," DeSpain said.
Since police and EMS didn't know where the driver or others who might have been in the car ended up, a large search started in the area, including the nearby shore lines, with a police dog brought in to help.
"This was prior to learning the driver and passenger had been taken to a hospital," DeSpain said.
Rock County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence
Woman receives probation, jail for her role in hiding body after shooting death
7 hurt in East Side crash, at-fault driver allegedly impaired by drugs, Madison police say
Woman shot with BB gun, 2 arrested, Madison police say
Woman shot with BB gun, 2 arrested, Madison police say
Paintballers shot at people, business near East Towne Mall, 3 arrested, Madison police say
Paintballers shot at people, business near East Towne Mall, 3 arrested, Madison police say
Illinois homicide suspect arrested in Dane County, Sheriff's Office says
Suspect in 2 shoplifting incidents now banned from malls, store, Madison police say
Alleged serial flasher arrested again, has been arrested a dozen times, Madison police say
Man arrested for shoplifting had armed robbery history, Madison police say
Dane County Sheriff: Madison man arrested for alleged fifth OWI
72-year-old Rock Springs man arrested for alleged 8th OWI
Two arrested in violent attack on woman, Madison police say
Two arrested in violent attack on woman, Madison police say
Feds add two felonies against Madison man facing sex charges in case involving 14-year-old girl
Woman charged with abuse for injuries to infant
Given probation for assisting in a homicide, man now faces years in prison for dealing meth