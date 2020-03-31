Alleged drunken driver, 73, spits in squad car, referencing COVID-19, Madison police say

An alleged drunken driver repeatedly spit in the back of a squad car while referencing COVID-19 on Monday morning, Madison police reported.

James A. Bailey, 73, of Madison, told the arresting officer he was contaminating surfaces, mentioning that the COVID-19 coronavirus can be present for several hours, "so we would all be dead in 72 hours," police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A witness told police Bailey was driving erratically in the pedestrian area of Library Mall at the lower end of State Street, and this is where police contacted him, DeSpain said.

Bailey was not showing signs of actually having COVID-19, but the officer needed to have the department’s COVID-19 Task Force thoroughly clean the back of her squad due to all of the saliva, DeSpain said.

Bailey was tentatively charged with discharge of bodily fluids at a public safety worker, threatening a law enforcement officer, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

