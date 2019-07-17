A Madison man being arrested for drug dealing threw crack cocaine off a balcony Tuesday morning, but the crack was recovered and he was taken into custody.
Kolby Bracey, 19, was tentatively charged with four counts of delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Madison police said.
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, the Madison Police SWAT team and North District community police officers went to an apartment in the 2400 block of Calypso Road at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to serve a warrant on Bracey.
"As police made entry, he attempted to discard some of the controlled substance by tossing it off a balcony," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "SWAT members were in the area and it was recovered."
The search warrant turned up cocaine, cellphones, digital scales and other evidence in the apartment.