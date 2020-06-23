Alleged drug dealer arrested with handgun, heroin, cocaine, $17K in cash, Dane County authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison man arrested on drug charges was in possession of handgun, heroin, cocaine and more than $17,000 in cash, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force reported.

Arwin C. Lacy, 29, was taken into custody around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Park Street during a traffic stop in possession of the gun, drugs and cash, according to a statement from the Task Force.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Search warrants were served at Lacy's West Beltline Highway apartment, and also at the Pheasant Ridge Trail apartment of his alleged co-conspirator, David C. Yoder, 60, the statement said.

Lacy faces tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and delivery of cocaine.

Yoder was arrested without incident at his home on Thursday morning and tentatively charged with maintaining a drug dwelling and being a party to the crime of delivery of cocaine.

The Dane County Sheriff's Tactical Response Team and a Verona police dog team assisted with the cases, the statement said.