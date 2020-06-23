Alleged drug dealer arrested with handgun, heroin, cocaine, $17K in cash, Dane County authorities say

A Madison man arrested on drug charges was in possession of handgun, heroin, cocaine and more than $17,000 in cash, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force reported.
Arwin C. Lacy, 29, was taken into custody around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Park Street during a traffic stop in possession of the gun, drugs and cash, according to a statement from the Task Force.
Search warrants were served at Lacy's West Beltline Highway apartment, and also at the Pheasant Ridge Trail apartment of his alleged co-conspirator, David C. Yoder, 60, the statement said.
Lacy faces tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and delivery of cocaine.
Yoder was arrested without incident at his home on Thursday morning and tentatively charged with maintaining a drug dwelling and being a party to the crime of delivery of cocaine.
The Dane County Sheriff's Tactical Response Team and a Verona police dog team assisted with the cases, the statement said.
81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Former store clerk gets probation for cashing stolen $25K lottery ticket
81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting; suspect hospitalized, police say
Suspect taken into custody after shooting on North Side leaves person in critical condition, Madison police say
Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries across southern Wisconsin, authorities say
Special East Washington Avenue traffic enforcement nabs dozens, 1 driving 126 mph in 55 mph zone, Madison police say
‘Parking rage’: Knife-wielding woman flees when other driver calls 911, Madison police say
Man arrested for battering woman holding baby, injuring police dog, authorities say
Suspected cocaine dealer arrested on Far East Side with drugs, gun, $6K in cash, Madison police say
15-year-old boy arrested as primary suspect in Fitchburg homicide, police say
5 injured when intoxicated SUV driver crashes into Metro bus on West Side, Madison police say
2 arrested after abandoning stolen Jaguar that ran out of gas on North Side, Madison police say
North Side resident suffers minor injury dodging sword swung by neighbor, Madison police say
Man charged with attempted homicide in weekend Madison shooting
WDE Lake Delton man on parole for OWI homicide faces 5th OWI after nearly dying in motorcycle crash, authorities say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.