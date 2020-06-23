You are the owner of this article.
Alleged drug dealer arrested with handgun, heroin, cocaine, $17K in cash, Dane County authorities say
Arwin C. Lacy booking photo

Arwin C. Lacy.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man arrested on drug charges was in possession of handgun, heroin, cocaine and more than $17,000 in cash, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force reported.

Arwin C. Lacy, 29, was taken into custody around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Park Street during a traffic stop in possession of the gun, drugs and cash, according to a statement from the Task Force.

Search warrants were served at Lacy's West Beltline Highway apartment, and also at the Pheasant Ridge Trail apartment of his alleged co-conspirator, David C. Yoder, 60, the statement said.

Lacy faces tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and delivery of cocaine.

Yoder was arrested without incident at his home on Thursday morning and tentatively charged with maintaining a drug dwelling and being a party to the crime of delivery of cocaine.

The Dane County Sheriff's Tactical Response Team and a Verona police dog team assisted with the cases, the statement said.

