An alleged drug dealer was arrested Tuesday morning at his apartment on the North Side, with drug-related items seized during the serving of a search warrant.

Darnell Patterson, 29, was tentatively charged with five counts of delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, domestic substantial battery and possession of drug paraphernalia, Madison police said.

Police descended on Patterson's apartment in the 500 block of Northport Drive at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"The Dane County Narcotics Task Force was the lead agency, with the MPD gang unit and SWAT team helping to serve the warrant, along with assistance from the North District community police team," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Items seized from the apartment included cash, cellphones, drug packaging and digital scales.

Online court records show Patterson has a plea/sentencing hearing coming up in September in Dane County Circuit Court on a charge of possession of cocaine, the case filed in October 2018.

