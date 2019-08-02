Police needed to break windows on a suspected drug dealer's car to take him into custody Tuesday, with a search of the car and his apartment in Middleton turning up $17,500 in cocaine and crack.
Damian Whalum, 36, was tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver cocaine base (crack), Madison police said.
Police made a high-risk traffic stop on Whalum's car at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Stoughton Road and Buckeye Road.
"Whalum refused to unlock car doors during the traffic stop, and police had to breach windows to take him into custody," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at Whalum's apartment on Lisa Lane in Middleton, finding evidence of drugs.
"In total, 110.3 grams of powder cocaine and 64.7 grams of cocaine base were seized, along with cellphones, drug packaging and digital scales," DeSpain said.
