Alleged drug dealer arrested after pointing handgun at 2 women on Southeast Side, Madison police say

An alleged drug dealer was arrested after pointing a handgun at two women on Southeast Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The women told police that they were in a car with Adrien A. Sadler in the parking lot of the Dutch Mill Park and Ride, 13 Collins Court, about 10:15 p.m. Thursday when Sadler pointed a handgun at them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain reported.

Sadler, 33, no permanent address, was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver schedule I, II, III, battery, and on warrants, DeSpain said.

The women are acquainted with Sadler, DeSpain said.

