Alleged child labor violations lead to restraining order for Grant County-based company

A federal judge in Nebraska issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday against a Grant County-based company to keep it from violating child labor laws while the U.S. Department of Labor conducts an investigation into such alleged violations.

The complaint against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, of Kieler, was prompted by an investigation began Aug. 24 by the Department of Labor that discovered PSSI had employed at least 31 children — ages 13-17 — in hazardous occupations, according to a statement from the agency.

The jobs included cleaning dangerous powered equipment during overnight shifts to fulfill sanitation contracts at JBS USA plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, and Worthington, Minnesota, and at Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, Minnesota, the agency said.

Investigators also learned that several minors employed by PSSI, including one 13-year-old, suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries, the agency said.

The order also prohibits PSSI for interfering with the agency's investigation. In a court filing, DOL alleges the company interfered with the investigation by intimidating minor workers to stop them from cooperating with investigators. PSSI also allegedly deleted and manipulated employment files.

A statement provided by PSSI vice president of marketing Gina Swenson says the company was "surprised the DOL has taken this action given PSSI’s corporate office has been cooperating with their inquiry, producing extensive documents and responses."

"PSSI has an absolute companywide prohibition against the employment of anyone under the age of 18 and zero tolerance for any violation of that policy — period," the statement says. "PSSI has industry-leading, best-in-class procedures to confirm the identities of its employees — including mandatory use of the government's E-verify system for new hires, as well as extensive training, document verification, biometrics and multiple layers of audits. While rogue individuals could of course seek to engage in fraud or identity theft, we are confident in our company's strict compliance policies and will defend ourselves vigorously against these claims."