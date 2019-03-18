A man who returned to a store early Monday morning after a first attempt at a smash and grab burglary was thwarted was arrested while trying to run from two Madison police dogs.
Darryl Howard, 28, Madison, was tentatively charged with burglary and resisting, while a second man got away.
The smash and grab burglary was first attempted at about 1:30 a.m. at Mounds Pet Food Warehouse, 2110 S. Stoughton Road.
"Officers responded to an alarm and found front door glass had been shattered," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The criminals fled before making entry, and a manager used plywood to cover the damaged door."
Two hours later, the manager called police after discovering the plywood had been removed.
Madison police dogs Bowie and Falko were brought to the scene.
"The suspects were seen running from the store," DeSpain said. "Howard was chased down and arrested."
Police looking along the path of escape found a box containing stolen money bags from the store, as well as a crowbar and screwdriver.