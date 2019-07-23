A Janesville teen being taken into custody for alleged auto theft in Brodhead ran from officers Monday night and was not located.
Juwaun Antwaun Carter, 17, is being sought in connection with the auto theft as well as drug possession, Brodhead police said.
Police were called at about 7:40 p.m. Monday to a Stop-N-Go on First Center Avenue for a report of two vehicles possibly involved in drug activity.
"Police determined one of the suspicious vehicles, which was not occupied, had been stolen from Beloit," said Police Chief Chris Hughes.
Police interviewed several people and then tried to take Carter into custody, but he ran, with police going after him.
"Police lost sight of Juwaun in the area of Red Cedar Lane and Conifer Court," Hughes said. "Carter was not located after an exhaustive search of the area."
Carter faces tentative charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, resisting, and obstructing.
Brodhead police were assisted by Brodhead Fire, the Green County Sheriff's Office and a drone from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about Carter is asked to call Brodhead police, 897-2112, or Crime Stoppers, 800-422-7463.
