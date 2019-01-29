A man suspected of robbing a South Side restaurant at gunpoint Tuesday, then running into the UW Arboretum, was arrested after more than two hours that involved a large contingent of law enforcement searching for the suspect before the extreme cold could make matters worse.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the man was taken into custody after being outside for about two and a half hours following the robbery of a Pizza Hut, 520 S. Park St., around noon. Medical personnel will examine the suspect to see if he has any injuries from exposure to cold, DeSpain said.
Madison police, UW-Madison police, the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Madison Fire Department responded to the scene, and ambulances were staged nearby for whenever the man could be arrested, DeSpain said.
Officers combed through the thick vegetation and frozen marshland of the Arboretum just west of the St. Mary's Hospital complex, after witnesses said they saw him running through the hospital grounds and into the woods.
A Metro Transit bus was brought to the scene as a warming shelter for law enforcement, DeSpain said, and police officers are also expected to be examined for any signs of frostbite.
He said police saw the suspect "at a great distance" with a handgun during their search before the man was taken into custody.