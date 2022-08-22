 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Alleged 40-person fight drew police presence on Southeast Side, police say

An alleged 40-person fight on Madison's Southeast Side drew police presence early Sunday morning. 

Multiple people called to report the fight and possible gunshots and police, along with other agencies, were dispatched to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

But when officers arrived on scene there was no active fighting and no one willing to talk with police. No shell casings or injured people were located in connection with the alleged fight, Fryer said.

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics