Alleged 40-person fight drew police presence on Southeast Side, police say

Multiple people called to report the fight and possible gunshots and police, along with other agencies, were dispatched to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

But when officers arrived on scene there was no active fighting and no one willing to talk with police. No shell casings or injured people were located in connection with the alleged fight, Fryer said.