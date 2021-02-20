 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All southbound lanes of I-39/90 near Stoughton back open after semi-trailer catches fire
0 comments
alert

All southbound lanes of I-39/90 near Stoughton back open after semi-trailer catches fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Stoughton semi-trailer fire

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a semi-trailer that caught fire on Interstate 39/90 near Stoughton Saturday afternoon.

 WISCONSIN STATE PATROL

All southbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Stoughton are back open again after a roughly six-hour closure Saturday due to a semi-trailer that caught fire, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. 

The fire started at around 1 p.m. Saturday, the State Patrol said in a Facebook post. The semi-trailer hauling paper products blew a tire, and the driver pulled over. He got out to take a look and noticed the tire beginning to smoke and catch fire. 

Stoughton semi-trailer fire

The lane closures on the interstate lastly roughly six hours Saturday.

All southbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 151 near Stoughton were closed until the left lane reopened around 2 p.m. All lanes were reopened at 7 p.m. after the fire was put out and the scene was cleared. 

There were no injuries reported. 

Weekend re-reads: Check out these Wisconsin State Journal stories honored in state newspaper contest

The Wisconsin State Journal collected 10 first-place awards in an annual contest put on by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, including recognitions for general excellence, all-around photography and the opinion pages.

State Journal staff also won eight second-place finishes and 12 third-place honors in the association's Better Newspaper Contest, which evaluated content published between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020.

Photographer John Hart took home three individual first-place wins for the feature photo, artistic photo and photo essay categories, while photographer Amber Arnold earned first for a general news photo.

Emily Hamer was awarded the Rookie Reporter of the Year distinction and also won first place for extended coverage on the return of state pardons. Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer earned first place in local education coverage.

Re-read the State Journal stories that won first, second and third place in this year's Better Newspaper Contest. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics