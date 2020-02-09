All lanes open after multi-vehicle pile up closed northbound I-39/90 at Janesville

Northbound Interstate 39/90 is open again after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon during a snowstorm shut it down in Janesville.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Janesville Police Department responded to the crash involving at least 20 vehicles, including at least four semi trucks, in the northbound lanes at mile marker 167 at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Michael Vasquez said.

Two people suffered minor injuries, Vasquez said.

Traffic was rerouted as a result of the crash, and the State Patrol had activated the purple route, which closes the I-39/90 at Highways 26 and 14 in Janesville. Traffic heading north was being diverted to the Highway 14 exit from I-39/90 north onto Highway 51 toward Edgerton.

Ramps to I-39/90 northbound in Janesville were also closed, the Janesville Police Department said.

The crash was cleared around 6:19 p.m. Sunday.

