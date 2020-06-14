You are the owner of this article.
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal crash into house on Highway 33, Dodge County Sheriff's Office says

A 24-year-old Fox Lake man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle into a house on Highway 33 north of Beaver Dam, authorities said. 

He was driving northbound on the highway when he "failed to negotiate" a curve in the road, according to the Dodge County Sherriff's Office. His 2012 Honda Civic drove into the west ditch and onto a lawn before striking the front of a house. 

The driver died at the scene.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, authorities said.

