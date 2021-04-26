Alcohol, speed suspected factors in single-vehicle fatal crash in Lafayette County, authorities say

Alcohol, speed and not wearing a seat belt are suspected of factoring into a single-vehicle fatal crash Sunday night in Lafayette County, authorities reported.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday reporting the rollover crash on Highway F, just south of the intersection with Gravel Run Road in the town of Fayette, Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said in a report.
Investigators determined that Lucas R. Hicks, 27, of Darlington, was traveling south on Highway F in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox when he failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the vehicle, left the road and rolled numerous times, Gill said.
Hicks, who was the lone occupant of the Equinox, was ejected during the crash and declared dead at the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation, Gill said.
