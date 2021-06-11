 Skip to main content
Alcohol, speed likely factors in Janesville crash that critically injured driver, police say
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash early Friday morning in Janesville that left the driver with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., two Janesville officers heard a vehicle crash behind Pine Tree Plaza, 2900 Deerfield Drive, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a report.

Officers investigated and located a vehicle that had rolled over and was on its roof, with the driver, who was the only occupant, ejected, Severson said.

Officers immediately began life saving measures on the 24-year-old Janesville man, who was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries, Severson said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation, which is continuing, Severson said.

