Alcohol, speed likely factors in Janesville crash that critically injured driver, police say

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash early Friday morning in Janesville that left the driver with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., two Janesville officers heard a vehicle crash behind Pine Tree Plaza, 2900 Deerfield Drive, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a report.

Officers investigated and located a vehicle that had rolled over and was on its roof, with the driver, who was the only occupant, ejected, Severson said.

Officers immediately began life saving measures on the 24-year-old Janesville man, who was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries, Severson said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation, which is continuing, Severson said.

