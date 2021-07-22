Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in Beloit woman’s fatal crash in Rock County, authorities say.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a 49-year-old Beloit woman’s fatal crash on Wednesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were sent to a single-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of South Highway J in LaPrairie Township, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a GMC Acadia was heading south on South Highway J when it went into the ditch, hit a mailbox, drove through a portion of a corn field, through a yard, across a driveway, and struck a tree at 5432 South Highway J, Falk said.

The Beloit woman who was the driver and only occupant of the Acadia was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville for injuries she suffered in the crash, and she was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Falk said.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the driver, and the crash remains under investigation, Falk said.

