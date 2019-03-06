A Dodgeville man arrested on New Year's Eve after the traffic death of a Lake Mills Fire Department captain, who had stopped in Beltline traffic to help out after a crash on the snow-slicked road, will not be charged with homicide by drunken driving.
Instead, a criminal complaint filed Wednesday charged Samuel P. Cremers, 28, with causing death by knowingly driving while suspended, for the Dec. 31 death of Christopher Truman, 46, who had stopped at the scene of a crash on the Beltline near the Yahara River bridge.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Wednesday that blood taken from Cremers, obtained through a search warrant after Cremers initially refused to consent to a blood draw, showed that at the time of the draw Cremers' blood alcohol concentration was 0.047 percent, far below the 0.08 threshold for drivers under Wisconsin law.
Ozanne said he did not know how long after the crash Cremers' blood was drawn.
A probable cause affidavit filed shortly after Cremers' arrest states that a preliminary breath test found Cremers' blood alcohol concentration to be 0.079 percent, closer to the 0.08 threshold. Preliminary breath tests, however, are not admissible in court.
Cremers will appear in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday morning. He was released on a signature bond after a Jan. 3 court appearance.
The charge Cremers faces carries up to six years of combined prison and extended supervision. Cremers had been tentatively charged with homicide by drunken driving, a 25-year felony for a person with no prior drunken driving convictions. State court records do not indicate that Cremers has any prior drunken driving convictions.
Cremers' driver's license was suspended at the time of the crash, according to the criminal complaint, and had been since July 6 because he had failed to pay a forfeiture ordered in 2017 in Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court for failure to carry insurance.
According to the complaint:
Monona police were dispatched to the crash site just before 7 p.m. Just after 7 p.m. dispatchers were told that there was a man down on the pavement.
A witness told police that he was a passenger in an eastbound car that had spun out and struck the Beltline's inner concrete barrier. He said that another man, identified as Truman, stopped to help. Another vehicle, a red Ford Escape, then struck the crashed car on the passenger side door, pushing the car against Truman, who was standing at the driver's door.
At the Monona Police Department, Cremers told police that he was going about 40 mph as he drove on the inside eastbound lane of the Beltline. He said there was a vehicle in front of him and one to his right in the center lane. When the vehicle in front of him moved to the middle lane, he told police, he saw what looked like a crash in front of him and tried to stop but could not.
Cremers said he veered onto the left shoulder, but there was a vehicle there as well, and he could not stop before striking it.