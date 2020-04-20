Alcohol appears to be factor in UTV crash that killed 1, seriously injured 2 in Vernon County, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alcohol appears to be a factor in a UTV crash that killed one man and seriously injured two others in Vernon County on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

At 3:07 p.m. Saturday, a 911 call was made reporting the UTV crash on Fortner Road south of Highway in the town of Wheatland, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

Investigators determined that Kyle Deegan, 28, of rural Desoto, was driving a Polaris Razr on a marked route when he lost control of his UTV and hit a power pole, Spears said.

Deegan and back seat passengers Austin Haskovec and Justin Martinek, both 22 and from Cresco, Iowa, all were ejected from the UTC, while front seat passenger Ryan Pritchard, 21, of Farmersberg, Iowa, was wearing a seatbelt and remained in the vehicle, Spears said.

None of the four were wearing helmets, Spears said.

Deegan was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh, Martinek was taken by helicopter to a hospital, Haskovec was taken by ambulance to a hospital, and Pritchard was treated at the scene and released, Spears said.

The crash remains under investigation by the state Department of Natural Resources, Spears said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.