 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alcohol a factor in Vernon County rollover crash that hospitalized 15-year-old, authorities say
alert

Alcohol a factor in Vernon County rollover crash that hospitalized 15-year-old, authorities say

Vernon County squad tight crop
Vernon County Sheriff's Office

Alcohol was a factor in a rollover crash in Vernon County on Thursday that hospitalized a 15-year-old, authorities reported.

At 3:39 a.m. Thursday, Vernon County received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash on Highway 82 near Nelson Road in the town of Sterling, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

The 15-year-old boy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected in the crash and taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Spears said.

No one else was at the scene when authorities arrived, but it was unclear if the boy was the driver, and the crash remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics