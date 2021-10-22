Alcohol a factor in Vernon County rollover crash that hospitalized 15-year-old, authorities say

Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Alcohol was a factor in a rollover crash in Vernon County on Thursday that hospitalized a 15-year-old, authorities reported.
At 3:39 a.m. Thursday, Vernon County received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash on Highway 82 near Nelson Road in the town of Sterling, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.
Tips for pickpocket prevention
The 15-year-old boy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected in the crash and taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Spears said.
No one else was at the scene when authorities arrived, but it was unclear if the boy was the driver, and the crash remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.