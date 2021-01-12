Albany newborn died from gunshot wounds, teen father charged with homicide

A 16-year-old Albany boy told police on Sunday he abandoned a newborn infant girl, just born to his girlfriend at her home, in a wooded area in Albany, leaving her to died of exposure in the cold.
But according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, when police found the girl on Sunday they discovered she had been shot twice in the head. Logan T. Kruckenburg-Anderson admitted then that he had shot the infant, the complaint states.
Kruckenberg-Anderson, who was arrested Sunday, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. Under state law, anyone age 10 and older is charged automatically as an adult when facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
Kruckenberg-Anderson was ordered jailed on $1 million bail after a hearing Tuesday before Green County Circuit Judge Thomas Vale, who cited the seriousness of the charge and the likelihood that Kruckenberg-Anderson could decide to flee rather than face a mandatory life prison sentence if convicted.
A preliminary hearing will be held on Jan. 20.
The infant girl was born Jan. 5 in a bathtub at her mother's home in Albany, located in northeastern Green County, about 15 miles from Monroe. The complaint states that the girl's father called police about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to report that the baby had not been seen since and that Kruckenberg-Anderson had taken her.
According to the complaint:
Kruckenberg-Anderson told police he had given the baby to his friend, Tyler, on Jan. 5 and that he had given Tyler $60 to take the baby to an adoption agency in Madison. Kruckenberg-Anderson, however, could not tell police Tyler's last name or where exactly he lived other than Brodhead. He said he had met Tyler on Snapchat, and that Tyler drove a gray Chevy Equinox. He said he gave the baby to Tyler at a park in Albany.
Kruckenberg-Anderson said Tyler has since blocked him on Snapchat and he could no longer reach him.
On Sunday, agents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI interviewed Kruckenberg-Anderson, who said that on Jan. 5 he went to his girlfriend's home and she showed him the infant girl, whom she had named Harper.
They decided, however, that they could not keep the girl and "needed to do something not to have the child in their life." They talked about several options, such as dropping the baby off at the local fire department or taking her to Madison to an "adoption place."
They decided, then, that Kruckenberg-Anderson would get rid of the infant simply by dropping her somewhere.
He said he put the baby in a backpack and walked to his mother's home, where he put the girl into a larger backpack and left. He could hear the baby crying at that point.
He walked to a remote wooded area in Albany, he told investigators, and placed the child into a small snow-covered area inside a fallen tree. He said the girl, who was nude, began to cry.
He said he put snow over the girl's entire body and walked away. He said he could still hear her crying as he walked away, which he said caused him to break down emotionally, fall to his knees and cry.
He said he knew leaving the girl there would likely cause her to die.
Kruckenberg-Anderson directed investigators to the spot where he left the infant, and a Green County sheriff's deputy found her there. But when a state Crime Lab employee examined the girl at the scene he saw a gunshot wound to her forehead and a spent bullet casing to her right.
Kruckenberg-Anderson later admitted he put the baby in the snowy area in the tree and shot her twice in the head. A second spent shell casing was also found inside the backpack Kruckenberg-Anderson had used to carry the baby.
Another juvenile later gave police a firearm and said Kruckenberg-Anderson had given it to him on Friday. The gun was consistent with the casings that were found and fired projectiles that were also found at the scene by investigators.