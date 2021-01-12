Albany newborn died from gunshot wounds, teen father charged with homicide

According to the complaint:

Kruckenberg-Anderson told police he had given the baby to his friend, Tyler, on Jan. 5 and that he had given Tyler $60 to take the baby to an adoption agency in Madison. Kruckenberg-Anderson, however, could not tell police Tyler's last name or where exactly he lived other than Brodhead. He said he had met Tyler on Snapchat, and that Tyler drove a gray Chevy Equinox. He said he gave the baby to Tyler at a park in Albany.

Kruckenberg-Anderson said Tyler has since blocked him on Snapchat and he could no longer reach him.

On Sunday, agents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI interviewed Kruckenberg-Anderson, who said that on Jan. 5 he went to his girlfriend's home and she showed him the infant girl, whom she had named Harper.

They decided, however, that they could not keep the girl and "needed to do something not to have the child in their life." They talked about several options, such as dropping the baby off at the local fire department or taking her to Madison to an "adoption place."

They decided, then, that Kruckenberg-Anderson would get rid of the infant simply by dropping her somewhere.