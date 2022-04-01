Albany man faces 5th OWI after crash off Highway 59 into ditch, Green County authorities say

An Albany man faces his fifth OWI after crashing off Highway 59 into a ditch on Thursday night, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Albany police, EMS and fire crews and Green County deputies responded to the 700 block of Vine Street in Albany on a report of a crash with injuries, Sgt. Zack Degner said in a statement.
The investigation determined that Dale L. Finley, 40, was eastbound on Highway 59 when he lost control on a curve and entered the south ditch. Finley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries that required him to be transported to a hospital for treatment, Degner said.
Finley was tentatively charged with a fifth offense of OWI and cited for operating while suspended, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt, Degner said.
