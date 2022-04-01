 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albany man faces 5th OWI after crash off Highway 59 into ditch, Green County authorities say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An Albany man faces his fifth OWI after crashing off Highway 59 into a ditch on Thursday night, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Albany police, EMS and fire crews and Green County deputies responded to the 700 block of Vine Street in Albany on a report of a crash with injuries, Sgt. Zack Degner said in a statement.

The investigation determined that Dale L. Finley, 40, was eastbound on Highway 59 when he lost control on a curve and entered the south ditch. Finley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries that required him to be transported to a hospital for treatment, Degner said.

Finley was tentatively charged with a fifth offense of OWI and cited for operating while suspended, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt, Degner said.

