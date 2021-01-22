Alarm leads to arrest of man inside Piano Bar Downtown, Madison police say

A security alarm led to the arrest of a man inside Piano Bar, 116 W. Mifflin St., early Friday morning, Madison police reported.
At about 3:15 a.m., officers responding to the alarm looked through the Piano Bar’s front window and saw a person hunched over the cash register drawer, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
The man, Roger Jackson, 46, was taken to the Dane County Jail on a parole violation and tentatively charged with burglary.
