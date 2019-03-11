Try 3 months for $3

A semi truck seen going erratically down the Interstate near Windsor was stopped by police, with the driver arrested for his alleged fourth drunken driving offense.

Mark Thomas, 55, Huntsville, Ala., was taken to the Dane County Jail on the felony charge following his arrest at about 4:50 p.m. Friday on I-39/90/94, the State Patrol said.

A motorist called 911 to report the erratic driving behavior of the truck driver, with the State Patrol notified to look for the truck.

A sergeant found the semi and also saw erratic driving, so the semi was pulled over.

"Although Wisconsin law prohibits any alcohol use while operating a commercial motor vehicle, Thomas was found to exhibit signs of alcohol use," the report said.

Thomas was arrested after he was given field sobriety tests.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

