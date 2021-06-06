 Skip to main content
Airsoft rounds fired at man doing yard work in Madison, police say
Airsoft rounds fired at man doing yard work in Madison, police say

A Madison man was hit with a round from an airsoft gun fired from a vehicle while he was doing yard work Saturday night, police said. 

The 42-year-old man was outside of his home in the 6200 block of Sharpsburg Drive around 8:40 p.m. when a black four-door Audi drove past and someone in the car fired several airsoft rounds at him, the Madison Police Department said. 

One round hit the man, but did not cause any serious injuries, police said. 

Madison police are investigating the incident as a weapons violation. 

